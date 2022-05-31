Building hit by gunfire in Owensboro on Monday afternoon

Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky, are looking for more information on a shooting that happened on Monday.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to the intersection at West 9th Street and Gardenside Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday after shots were reportedly fired in the area.
When police got there, they talked to several witnesses who were in the vicinity.
OPD says officers found a dethatched garage that had been hit twice by gunfire.
No one was inside the garage at the time of the shooting, and no one was injured, according to police.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting at this time. Anyone with more information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.