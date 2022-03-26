Bunny Bonanza Benefit for Henderson Man Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Spring came early in Henderson on Saturday with the Bunny Bonanza event benefiting a Kentucky man undergoing cancer treatment.
The event was held by Kicking Cancer with Kenny. A mother and daughter duo raising money for their loved one.
Kenny Toombs was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in August of 2021.
He’s now undergoing chemotherapy and preparing for a bone marrow transplant very soon.
Bunny Bonanza hopes to help him out with medical expenses throughout his cancer journey.
The event took place at the Hyland Baptist Family Life Center in Henderson.
Several vendors joined in on the Springtime fun to show their support for Kenny.
Kicking Cancer with Kenny also has a BBQ-Pork Chop Dinner coming up in April.
Information on that event and others can be found on their “Kicking Cancer with Kenny” Facebook page.