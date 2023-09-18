Burdette Park breaks ground on first of two new playgrounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Monday's groundbreaking marked the start of construction for the first of two new playgrounds here at Burdette Park.
Spanning approximately 170 acres, Burdette Park stands as a prime recreational and educational destination catering to patrons of all age groups.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), this newest project acts as an investment of over $100,000. It will feature a state-of-the-art Quaker Mill play system, will be fully-wheelchair accessible, and new fencing will ensure a safe and enjoyable play space.
Specifically tailored for children aged 5 through 12, it has been designed with inclusivity in mind, ensuring that all kids, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy it.
The following construction of the second playground, located near the campground, will bring the total investment to over $200,000.
44News spoke with Vanderburgh County Commissioner, Cheryl Musgrave, on the reasoning for this new upgrade.
“We welcomed nearly 70,000 people to the pool this year, a new record. Berdette is well known in the entire community for being a great place to come and swim. And now, it will be a great place for the moms to come, and the dads, to bring their kids,” Musgraves said.
These new playgrounds serve as a testament to Burdette Park’s commitment to enriching the community’s quality of life through ongoing projects.
The construction on the first of the two news parks is expected to be completed by the end of October.