Burger Week 2022 Underway in Owensboro

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Evansville.

.The Ohio River at Evansville is cresting at its flood stage of 42.0
feet tonight.

For the Ohio River...including Evansville...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting at 42.0 feet tonight. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Continued dry conditions will allow points along the Ohio from
Owensboro to Golconda to crest and begin a slow fall this week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 44.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Continued dry conditions will allow points along the Ohio from
Owensboro to Golconda to crest and begin a slow fall this week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 42.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 26.5 feet
Friday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Burger Week 2022 Underway in Owensboro

Burger Week Owensboro

The second-annual Burger Week is now underway in Owensboro, Kentucky.

During Owensboro's Burger Week, select restaurants throughout the area will offer a featured burger for a blanket price of $7, including tax.

“Burger Week is back and bigger than ever.  We’re so excited that even more restaurants are participating this year than last.  You’ll have plenty of options to try all sorts of different burger creations,” said Dave Kirk, Visit Owensboro Destination Management.

This year, there are more than 30 restaurants participating in the event. 

Each restaurant will compete for bragging rights as the "best burger" by an independent group of judges. Throughout the week, the featured burgers will be randomly purchased from each participating restaurant and judges will score each burger experience based on numerous categories with the best score being declared ‘Burger Week Best Burger 2022’. O’Bryan’s Bar & Grill took that title during the first Burger Week in 2021. 

Burger Week kicked off on Tuesday, March 1, and will continue through Saturday, March 5.

To see a full list of participating restaurants and the specialty burgers they're offering, visit owensboroburgerweek.com.

