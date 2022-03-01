Burger Week 2022 Underway in Owensboro

The second-annual Burger Week is now underway in Owensboro, Kentucky.
During Owensboro's Burger Week, select restaurants throughout the area will offer a featured burger for a blanket price of $7, including tax.
“Burger Week is back and bigger than ever. We’re so excited that even more restaurants are participating this year than last. You’ll have plenty of options to try all sorts of different burger creations,” said Dave Kirk, Visit Owensboro Destination Management.
This year, there are more than 30 restaurants participating in the event.
Each restaurant will compete for bragging rights as the "best burger" by an independent group of judges. Throughout the week, the featured burgers will be randomly purchased from each participating restaurant and judges will score each burger experience based on numerous categories with the best score being declared ‘Burger Week Best Burger 2022’. O’Bryan’s Bar & Grill took that title during the first Burger Week in 2021.
Burger Week kicked off on Tuesday, March 1, and will continue through Saturday, March 5.
To see a full list of participating restaurants and the specialty burgers they're offering, visit owensboroburgerweek.com.