Burger Week returns to Owensboro

Exciting news as Burger Week is set to make a return to Owensboro.
Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro will be partnering to make the event possible.
We're told of Burger Week will run from March 3-11, 2023.
Owensboro Burger Week, which is sponsored by Kentucky Beef Council, Hill View Farms Meats and Green River Appliance, showcases signature burgers from restaurants throughout the city and county.
Any Daviess County restaurant can participate, and several have already come on board.
Officials say after receiving feedback from customers and participating restaurants, this year’s event will extend to nine full days, as opposed to the original five-day format.
“Burger Week is an event that has exploded in popularity quicker than any of us expected, says Tim Ross, City of Owensboro Public Events Director. "The City is excited to work with the Convention and Visitors Bureau again this year for this mouth-watering event for the community, which benefits so many of our local restaurants."
During Owensboro Burger Week, each participating restaurant will sell a burger of their choosing for $7 plus tax.
Each restaurant will decide how large the burger will be and if it comes with any sides.
For more information and a map of the participating restaurants once they are finalized, click here.
If your restaurant would like to participate, please email Katelyn Weaver at cvb@visitowensboro to enter by February 16.