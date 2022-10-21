 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES...

No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so
moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen.
Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times
gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in
overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a
heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would grow quickly in this environment.

Burn Ban issued in Knox County

Knox County issues Burn Ban
El'Agance Shemwell

Knox County has now been added to the long list of counties under a burn ban. 

According to Commissioners, the ban will remain in place until local fire and emergency management officials advise the risk is low.

According to officials, the following activities are prohibited:

1. Campfire and other recreational fires, unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter, and 6 inches higher or lower.

2. Open burning of any kind using conventical fuel such as wood, or other combustible matter with the exception of charcoal briquettes or propane.

3. Burning of debris.

4. The use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential structures. 

5. Charcoal from grills shall not be removed from grills until the charcoal has been fully extinguished. 

