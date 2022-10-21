Burn Ban issued in Knox County

Knox County has now been added to the long list of counties under a burn ban.
According to Commissioners, the ban will remain in place until local fire and emergency management officials advise the risk is low.
According to officials, the following activities are prohibited:
1. Campfire and other recreational fires, unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter, and 6 inches higher or lower.
2. Open burning of any kind using conventical fuel such as wood, or other combustible matter with the exception of charcoal briquettes or propane.
3. Burning of debris.
4. The use of burn barrels for any open burning at residential structures.
5. Charcoal from grills shall not be removed from grills until the charcoal has been fully extinguished.
