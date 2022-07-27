Burn ban lifted in Vanderburgh County

Officials in Vanderburgh County has lifted the county's burn ban.
The Mayor of Evansville, Vanderburgh County Commissioners, Evansville Fire Department, Suburban Firefighters Association of Vanderburgh County, the Emergency Management Agency of Vanderburgh County, and the Evansville EPA announced the lifting of the burn ban on Wednesday morning.
The ban was lifted due to the amount of rain in the region over the past few days.
The ban had been in place since July 6, which affected what could be burn and operated outside.