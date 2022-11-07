Business is booming for gas stations ahead of Powerball drawing

Excitement has been brewing ever since the Powerball Jackpot reached 1.9 billion dollars over the weekend. On Monday, those in the Tri-State made sure to stop by the nearest gas station to get their hands on a ticket.
"Non-stop people keep coming here," said Ajay Kumar, the owner of Sunoco food mart in Evansville. "Maybe 400 people, just keep buying the Powerball. People want to win, you know."
Kumar owns the Sunoco Food Mart on West Franklin St. in Evansville. He says business has been booming ever since the jackpot reached over a billion dollars.
"If you come in the evening there's a line over here. Like 30 , 40 people ready to buy a Powerball," said Kumar.
When they do buy, Kumar says there's no limit to how many tickets they purchase.
"They spend so much money. 100 dollars, like, "Give me 100 dollar power ball Ajay"," said Kumar. "and if they don't buy I'll say hey, the Powerball is 1.9 billion you should buy and they say ok give me $2, $4..people buy."
According to CBS News the odds of winning the billion dollar jackpot earnings is 1 in 292 million. An extremely tight chance, people are taking a shot in the dark.
Even expressing what they would do with the money.
"Some people want to buy an island, some people want to go to Hawaii." said Kumar.
You never know, someone in the Tri-State may be the lucky winner.