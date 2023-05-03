Business owner fined for assisting man experiencing homelessness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The owner of The Slice, Eric Weber, took it upon himself to look out for the man living in a tent behind his business. The City of Evansville says if that man is not evicted, it’ll cost Weber tens of thousands of dollars.
Weber told 44News ”I know it’s wrong just to kick a poor homeless guy down the street when you can provide care for him just as easily as anybody else can.”
According to the Evansville Area Planning Commission, the tent represents a structure that violates a city ordinance for land use. The fine for the offense starts at $500 and increases rapidly every day. In less than a week, the fine will balloon to over $7,000 a day.
Jayne Memmer, a customer of the popular pizza restaurant, told 44News ”I think it sounds a little ridiculous. [They] shouldn’t be fining them.”
”They’re basically persecuting me," Weber said, "because he lives out in a tent behind the shop between two different dumpsters. If you’re looking at the greater good in this situation, the aesthetics of the alley and taking care of a homeless person, which one makes more sense?”
Weber has tried for years to find a place where the man can find help, but nothing has worked out. ”I tried to find other people to help and other organizations, and every time I go down the road, it just never works. It’s always a dead end.”
When looking for that support, Weber is often left with hollow compliments and lands right back where he started. ”So far, the end is always “oh, you’re a nice person,” and that’s it.”
Weber feels that forcing the man to leave will only start a long series of displacements for him and create an impossibly unstable living situation. ”Either you kick him down the road until somebody complains," Weber said, "then he gets kicked down the road again, or you deal with it. If you get him food and water and a basic shelter situation, it seems it could be done in an economical fashion that makes sense, and I definitely think the city could do it.”
44News reached out to the Evansville Area Planning Commission for comment but did not receive a response.