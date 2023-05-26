Busy travel weekend ahead for Memorial Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —
To kick off the unofficial start of summer, its projected that 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from their home this weekend.
Triple-A is predicting a 7-percent increase in travelers this Memorial Day weekend, which is 2.7 million more people compared to last year. Among those traveling, 37.1 million Americans will hit the roads. With that many drivers out on the roads, its important to be aware and stay cautious.
"Keep your tempers under control, I know these long drives with kids in the back seat, tempers can sometimes flare but remember driving is not a combat sport if someone cuts you off or speeds past you just let them go," said Sheriff Noah Robinson of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. "Just go out there and drive in a calm manner, keep below the speed limit, stay in that right hand lane as much as possible and be considerate to your fellow motorists."
Memorial Day weekend is especially popular with boaters as well as being a popular drinking holiday. If you do drink, its important to have a plan in place so you aren't drinking and driving.
"You know anytime we have a holiday, we typically see those instances increase," said Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police. "So again, if you're going to consume alcohol make sure you have a designated driver or have that plan so you and your family get home safe."
Not only is it road-trippers, nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destination which is an 11-percent increase over the last year. As more people take to the roads, its projected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since Triple-A began tracking holiday travel back in 2000.
Be safe when heading out of your home and traveling this weekend.