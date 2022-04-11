CAJE Host Rally Addressing CenterPoint Energy's High Utility Bills

Almost every seat at All Saints Parish Church in Evansville was filled at the CAJE Rally addressing CenterPoint Energy Monday evening.
Open for all to attend, the event started of with a song. Those in attendance sung Lean On Me, showing unity for the communities on-going battle with high utility bills.
Hundreds of people from various social and religious congregations were in attendance using their voice to express frustration.
"We have learned through the years of CAJE that people power gets things done," said Pam Decker, the Co-Chair of CAJE. "when city officials and corporate people just see how many people are concerned with the issue it tends to move mountains."
Although the main focus of the rally was on CenterPoint Energy, CAJE group members also spoke on the housing conditions many Evansville residents face.
At the event testimonials were given by community members. Connie E. Almond was just one of a few people who stood at the podium to speak about the affects CenterPoint Energy has had on her families orchard and farm.
"Our electric bills were always 2 to 3 time higher especially Reids Orchard that was 16 to 18 thousands for a year," said Almond. "it's just sad that we don't have things like that in our community anymore. I mean that was the biggest thing. I felt like I left Evansville down and I still feel like that."
The group will host their Nehemiah Action at the Old National Bank Events Plaza to further address CenterPoint Energy on May 9.
Members of the group say they will continue to use their voice until a change is made.