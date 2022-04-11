CAJE Hosts Rally Addressing CenterPoint Energy's High Utility Bills

Almost every seat at All Saints Parish Church in Evansville was filled at the CAJE rally addressing CenterPoint Energy Monday evening.
Open for all to attend, the event started off with a song. Those in attendance sang Lean On Me, showing unity for the community's ongoing battle with high utility bills.
Hundreds of people from various social and religious congregations were in attendance using their voices to express frustration.
"We have learned through the years of CAJE that people power gets things done," said Pam Decker, the Co-Chair of CAJE. "when city officials and corporate people just see how many people are concerned with the issue it tends to move mountains."
Although the main focus of the rally was on CenterPoint Energy, CAJE group members also spoke on the housing conditions many Evansville residents face.
At the event, testimonials were given by community members. Connie E. Almond was just one of a few people who stood at the podium to speak about the effects CenterPoint Energy has had on her family's orchard and farm.
"Our electric bills were always 2 to 3 times higher especially Reids Orchard that was 16 to 18 thousand for a year," said Almond. "it's just sad that we don't have things like that in our community anymore. I mean that was the biggest thing. I felt like I left Evansville down and I still feel like that."
The group will host their Nehemiah Action at the Old National Bank Events Plaza to further address CenterPoint Energy on May 9.
Members of the group say they will continue to use their voices until a change is made.