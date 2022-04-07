CAJE Meets With CenterPoint Energy to Talk About Rising Rates

CAJE and CenterPoint met Wednesday to talk about the rising cost of energy.
This follows weeks of protests, conversations with city leaders, and donations to assistance programs.
CAJE continues to urge CenterPoint Energy to do more to keep bills affordable.
"The message is pretty simple, this is not acceptable you know," says Pam Decker, CAJE Co-Chair. "On top of everything else that's going on financially, inflation, gas and food on top of that now we've got utility rates that are exorbitant. It's just not acceptable."
CAJE members say they left the meeting with unanswered questions and will continue to push for lower rates.