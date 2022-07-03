 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out around
100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur Tuesday
through Thursday, when daily heat index values will reach 105 to
110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

California governor pardons woman sentenced to life as a teen in 90s for fatally shooting abuser

California governor pardons woman sentenced to life as a teen in 90s for fatally shooting abuser

Sara Kruzan is seen in a photo from the California Department of Corrections taken July 8, 2013, when she was 35.

 California Department of Corrections/Reuters

A California woman sentenced to life without the possibility of parole as a teenager for fatally shooting a man who abused and sex trafficked her was granted clemency Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Sara Kruzan was 16 at the time of the shooting, according to the pardon. In 1995, Kruzan was sentenced for first-degree murder, and a four-year consecutive firearm enhancement was added to the life sentence, according to a copy of the pardon obtained by CNN.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger had commuted her sentence to 25 years to life in 2010, the pardon said.

In 2013, Kruzan was resentenced to 15 years to life for second-degree murder plus a four-year firearm enhancement, a total term of 19 years to life, according to the pardon. Kruzan was released after serving 18 years in prison.

"Ms. Kruzan committed a crime that took the life of the victim. Since then, Ms. Kruzan has transformed her life and dedicated herself to community service," according to the pardon. "This act of clemency for Ms. Kruzan does not minimize or· forgive her conduct or the harm it caused. It does recognize the work she has done since to transform herself."

According to a news release from Newsom's office, the governor granted 17 pardons, 15 commutations and one medical reprieve on July 1.

Since taking office in January 2019, Newsom has granted a total of 129 pardons, 123 commutations and 35 reprieves, according to the release.

