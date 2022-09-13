Calling all dispatchers: Madisonville Central Dispatch is in need of your services

It takes a special kind of person to take on the responsibility of ensuring people receive the help needed in a dire situation.
Madisonville Central Dispatch is calling on those kind of people to take on the role.
"Right now we have a need for 3 dispatchers. We've been short handed for quit a while now. So are pretty much every other dispatch agency in the state, everybody is looking for people. It's one of those roles where not a lot of people I don't think understand what we do," said Chris King, the 911 Supervisor at Madisonville Central Dispatch.
King said the job is more than just answering a phone. It requires the ability to multi-task during difficult situations as well as communicating and having patience.
"They're calling on the worst day of their life, so you need to be able to communicate with them in a way to keep them calm and just assure them that you're doing the best you can to get them help on the way," said King.
It also requires the ability to work flexible hours.
"We work 12 hour shifts, we work a rotating schedule 3 days one week, 4 days the next week and then we do every other weekend off as a 3 day weekend." said King.
Although demanding, the ultimate reward is ensuring someone's safety because the seconds spent speaking with dispatch can often be a matter of life and death.
Click here for the application.