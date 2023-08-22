Campers say their final goodbyes to Camp Reveal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Evansville Rescue Mission put it's Camp Reveal property up for sale in July, and they did one final farewell to Camp Reveal today as they prepare to close the camp for good.
Memories were flowing through the camp ground as campers of every age recalled all that camp reveal meant to them.
Gary Wire, a former camper, says, "When you're little you're kind of like wow how big of a place this is, but you know we both said wow what a small place can't believe we all got in here to eat at one time."
Another former camper, Renee Wainman, said "and the memories like this tree it's been here since forever. The bell tower has been here since I can remember."
A 105 acre piece of land that was originally bought by the founder of Evansville Rescue mission, in 1927, turned into 96 years of service to the Tri-State.
Originally a camp for homeless women and children, Camp Reveal turned into a summer camp for kids to escape their normal lives even for a short time.
Now the beloved camp is closing it's doors after a tough decision to sell the property was made.
Tracy Gorman, the CEO of the Evansville Rescue Mission, "We just knew we needed to focus on the area downtown for our core ministry which has been our ministry for over 106 years, a ministry for homeless individuals.."
All hope is not lost, as Evansville Rescue Mission will now focus on their newest development. The Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children, a facility that will offer 125 to 170 bed spaces for homeless moms and their kids.
As for Camp Reveal, officials say there's something in the works.
"The greatest news I have, which is literally making news right now is that, when you drive past here in three years, it'll still look just like this and it'll still be called camp reveal, " says Gorman.
The Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children will be the first facility of it’s kind in the region and is expected to open in 2025.