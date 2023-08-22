Campers say their final goodbyes to Camp Reveal

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
through Wednesday August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Campers say their final goodbyes to Camp Reveal

  • Updated
  • 0
The final days of Camp Reveal
Aaliyah Mulero

After the Camp Reveal property went up for sale, former campers say their final goodbye to a place that holds 96 years of memories.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. —  The Evansville Rescue Mission put it's Camp Reveal property up for sale in July, and they did one final farewell to Camp Reveal today as they prepare to close the camp for good. 

Memories were flowing through the camp ground as campers of every age recalled all that camp reveal meant to them.

Gary Wire, a former camper, says, "When you're little you're kind of like wow how big of a place this is, but you know we both said wow what a small place can't believe we all got in here to eat at one time."

Another former camper, Renee Wainman, said "and the memories like this tree it's been here since forever. The bell tower has been here since I can remember."

A 105 acre piece of land that was originally bought by the founder of Evansville Rescue mission, in 1927, turned into 96 years of service to the Tri-State.

Originally a camp for homeless women and children, Camp Reveal turned into a summer camp for kids to escape their normal lives even for a short time.

Now the beloved camp is closing it's doors after a tough decision to sell the property was made.

Tracy Gorman, the CEO of the Evansville Rescue Mission, "We just knew we needed to focus on the area downtown for our core ministry which has been our ministry for over 106 years, a ministry for homeless individuals.."

All hope is not lost, as Evansville Rescue Mission will now focus on their newest development. The Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children, a facility that will offer 125 to 170 bed spaces for homeless moms and their kids.

As for Camp Reveal, officials say there's something in the works.

"The greatest news I have, which is literally making news right now is that, when you drive past here in three years, it'll still look just like this and it'll still be called camp reveal, " says Gorman.

The Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children will be the first facility of it’s kind in the region and is expected to open in 2025.

