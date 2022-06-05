Cancer Pathways Midwest Celebrates Cancer Survivors at Annual Event

Cancer Pathways Midwest hosted their annual Tri-State Survivor Day Sunday afternoon to celebrate cancer survivors.
"Its just a fun day for survivors and their families to come out just put cancer on the shelf for a moment and just have fun," said Krista Wilson, the Executive Director of Cancer Pathways Midwest. "It's very validating for them to come somewhere or be in the same room where people look like them, they've been through what they've been through and they just get it."
The event was open to anyone going through any form of cancer, survivors, care givers and those grieving the loss of someone who passed away.
Various games and activities like face painting, raffles and prizes were also offered to those in attendance to take part in.
To wrap up the event, there was a walk through the "Trail of Hope". A trail meant to inspire those currently battling cancer to keep fighting.
Mamie Cunningham is just one of many cancer survivors who took a walk through the trail.
"My cancer started in April 2017 with Pancreatic cancer," said Cunningham.
In 2018 Cunningham's doctor gave her 18 months to live.
"This is 2022 and I am still here because God is so good," said Cunningham.
Cunningham like many other survivors that participated in the walk, stood by their names and the period of time they have been cancer free all while family members stood on the sideline, cheering. All happy that they are able to call themselves cancer survivors and are alive to tell their stories.
"Look at this, 5 years and counting and I'm going to keep on fighting," said Cunningham. "Keep the faith and pray and God will walk you through this storm the same he has done for me and the rest of them."
A symbol of hope to those going through a tough and often scary battle.