Candlelight vigil held for fallen Tell City police sergeant

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn was well-known throughout the community. Being a small-town police officer, anytime locals called 911 for help, there was a good chance Sgt. Glenn would be on the call.
In addition to being a protector, Glenn was also a nurturer. Close family friends of Glenn’s say she loved spending time with their grandson, and that she was his hero.
Among the speakers during the candlelight vigil were the Tell City mayor and police chief. Their message was that the best way to move forward together is to live your life the way Heather Glenn did, in service to those around her.
Sgt. Glenn was the first full-time female police officer in Tell City.