Candlelight vigil held for Madisonville teen shot and killed

Blue and white balloons filled the skies of Madisonville, KY as family and loved ones gathered to remember the life of Lonnell "Nelly" Holloway.
"A lot of people have memories with him that we want to hear. It will help us in our grieving process," said Isaiah Belle, Holloway's cousin and Godfather.
The 19-year-old was shot and killed at a home in Providence, KY Friday night.
A moment in time that stood still for his loved ones.
"I feel like I lost a part of me. That was my homie from knee high. I'm definitely hurt and I'm never going to be the same and I'm sure everyone feels that way. He was a part of everyone," said Faye Phelps, a longtime friend of Holloway.
His death is still under investigation and his family is still searching for answers as they grieve the one they held dear to their hearts.
"He made everybody smile, just anytime you see him come around the corner he had a big ole on his face and he's going to laugh. He's going to smile and that's just him. Here to make your day better," said Jadon Holloway, Lonnell's brother.
From encouraging messages from friends, to a huddle of support towards Lonnell's mother, those who attended made sure the love was felt all throughout the park and doing just what he would have wanted them to do.
"He'd want us out here laughing and not crying cause he was so full of life and happiness and his happiness was contagious. He was one in a million." said Jaelon Payton, a longtime friend of Holloway.