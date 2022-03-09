Candlelight Vigil Planned for Owensboro Woman Killed in Crash on Audubon Parkway

A candlelight vigil is being planned for a woman who lost her life in a crash on Monday.
31-year-old Corrie Embry of Owensboro was killed in a crash on that happened early Monday morning on the Audubon Parkway.
Officials at the Drake's Evansville restaurant say Corrie worked there, and that they're planning to hold the candlelight vigil will be held in her honor at the restaurant on Wednesday night.
The vigil will be held at the restaurant's location at 1222 Hirschland Road at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the sheriff's office, the crash that killed Corrie is under investigation as a hit-and-run.