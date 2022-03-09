Candlelight Vigil Planned for Owensboro Woman Killed in Crash on Audubon Parkway

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday to Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
with locations currently projected to drop below flood stage next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday to Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
with locations currently projected to drop below flood stage next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.1
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Candlelight Vigil Planned for Owensboro Woman Killed in Crash on Audubon Parkway

  • Updated
  • 0
Corrie Embry via Drake's Evansville

(Photo of crash victim shared by Drake's Evansville)

A candlelight vigil is being planned for a woman who lost her life in a crash on Monday.

31-year-old Corrie Embry of Owensboro was killed in a crash on that happened early Monday morning on the Audubon Parkway.

Officials at the Drake's Evansville restaurant say Corrie worked there, and that they're planning to hold the candlelight vigil will be held in her honor at the restaurant on Wednesday night.

The vigil will be held at the restaurant's location at 1222 Hirschland Road at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash that killed Corrie is under investigation as a hit-and-run.

Tags

Recommended for you