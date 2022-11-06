Candlelight vigil planned to remember Evansville woman

A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held for an Evansville woman whose remains were found after she went missing in Kentucky.
The vigil will be held for Elza Kolle on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Haynie's Corner Arts District.
Authorities were searching for her after she went missing in Kentucky following a car crash. Authorities say they found her body in the Green River near Livermore, Kentucky.
The vigil will include 28 lanterns representing the 28 years Elza lived on Earth.
Elza's family asks anyone who knew her to write a memory or compliment about Elza on a lantern.