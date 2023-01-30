 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch or greater.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east late afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning. Isolated
power outages are possible over the southern Kentucky Purchase
and Pennyrile regions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.


CAPE sets date for start of Energy Assistance Program

Local non-profit that helps with payment on energy bills has set a date in February to help area residents.

Community Action Program of Evansville, or CAPE, will begin taking in-person appointments for their Energy Assistance Program in February.

Vanderburgh County applicants can call CAPE beginning on February 6th to schedule an appointment.  The In-Person appointments will start on February 20th.  Gibson and Posey County residents will continue with mail-in applications

Energy Assistance program from CAPE provides assistance with payment on gas, electric, and fuel bills.  

If there are questions or want to set up an appointment, they can call CAPE at 812-425-4241.