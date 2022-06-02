CAPE to build Evansville’s first affordable housing shipping container home

The Board of Public Works approved the contract between the city and the Community Action Program of Evansville for over a quarter of a million dollars.
The money is helping fund the Cody Street Project.
It’s a plan to construct two affordable housing units near Cedar Hall School in Evansville on Cody Street.
The two homes will be built from shipping containers, so they will be Evansville’s first entry into the shipping container home building process.
“We were very excited about it. Number one because it adds two more homes to the affordable housing portfolio of the city. But, number two, we’re big believers in innovation and trying everything to create more affordable living units for people,” says Kelley Coures, Executive Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development.
The homes will be owned and rented out by CAPE to families that are income qualified.