Car and bike show honors veterans

Veterans and car enthusiast revved up their engines for the First Veteran Car and Bike Show Sunday afternoon.
The event was hosted by the Old Tin Street Rods and the Indiana Rolling Thunder.
It's a first of many events, all to honor those who have served the country.
"They fought for our country and we need to support them anyway that we can," said Jessica Knapp.
Over 150 cars of all kinds were lined up, from older models to newer cars. People could not help but to stop by and take a look.
One car that caught the eye of many was a custom Dodge Charger owned by Daniel Ryans, a Vietnam Veteran who served 6 years in the army.
"I thought it would be pretty cool to bring my POW MIA car," said Ryans.
After leaving the service, Ryans found himself drawn to cars. Instead of collecting, Ryans wanted to use one of his cars to pay tribute the men and women that never returned home from war.
"The bob wire on it is hand painted, the tailgate is hand painted with the helicopter and freedom isn't free," said Ryans. "the head rest is embroided POW, the floor mats and the gear shift and it's been to the memorial day parade in dc several times."
It's a special car, a part of history.
"It's just important to get out in the community and show the support to the veterans and the organizations." said Knapp.
As the show came to an end, awards and prizes were presented to cars entered into the show.
Now that it is over, many are revving their engines in anticipation for next year.