...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out around
100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur Tuesday
through Thursday, when daily heat index values will reach 105 to
110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Car crashes into Evansville home, driver taken to hospital

Car hits home on Kratzville Road

One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Evansville early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Kratzville Road after someone called 911 and said a car had crashed into a house just before 1 a.m.

When our 44News crew got to the scene they say that the vehicle had smashed through a corner of the home.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

While no one inside the house was injured, the homeowner told 44News that a lot of personal items were damaged in the crash.

No other information was immediately released on the crash, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

