Car crashes into Evansville home, driver taken to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Evansville early Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a home on Kratzville Road after someone called 911 and said a car had crashed into a house just before 1 a.m.
When our 44News crew got to the scene they say that the vehicle had smashed through a corner of the home.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
While no one inside the house was injured, the homeowner told 44News that a lot of personal items were damaged in the crash.
No other information was immediately released on the crash