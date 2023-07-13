Car decals are becoming a safety concern

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The urgency to be aware of the decals you are putting on your vehicle is starting to rise as they can invite unwelcome crime.
The car decals can represent as identifiers, which could then lead you to being seen as a target for criminals.
Safety is the number one priority, and I was able to talk with one mother who couldn’t agree more.
Evansville resident, Katie Bitzer, says “Putting all that stuff on your car makes someone very aware of your lifestyle, schedule, and how many people are in your household.”
Make sure to be alert on any decal you choose to put on your vehicle. It is asked by officials to be alert as we want our community to avoid any dangerous situations.
Kentucky State Police Trooper, Corey King, says “If you look at the majority of decals, whether it be a sports team, your child’s school, or maybe perhaps the family that is all there, is just extra identifiers someone can use against you.”