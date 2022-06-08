Car expert suggests ways to save money at the pump

The price of gas isn't decreasing anytime soon and although everyone would love for the prices to go down, it's not going to happen over night.
Which is why many are reverting to car experts for advice on how to maintain gas in their tank.
"It's been a pretty popular topic, you know $5 at the pump you know, they're trying to you know get the most for their dollar," said Jason Stills, the owner of Evansville Auto Care Center.
Stills often tells his customers what he thinks is best to help maintain gas in their tank.
"We're kind of pushing for the tune ups, the preventative maintenance, the oil changes and you know making sure the tires are properly inflated," said Stills.
Stills also debunked what most people think will cut the cost, like the idea of turning off the A.C. while at a red light.
"You can save a little bit by turning the A.C. off but probably not as much as you can by doing you know tune ups and your regular maintenance on a car," said Stills.
44News wanted to know Stills' number one suggestion to help cut the cost.
"People need to pay attention to that almighty check engine light," said Stills.
"We had a customer a couple of weeks ago that had the check engine light on and there was a sensory in the engine that, it was basically their gas mileage went from 18 to 10 miles per gallon."
With the prices of gas affecting financial budgets, everyone is reaping the effects. Local mechanic's say that they are willing to help give advice, ensuring that people save as much as much as they can during these times of inflation.