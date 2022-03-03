Car Plunges into Ohio River in Evansville with Two Inside

Two people were inside a car that plunged into the Ohio River Thursday night.
According to Evansville first responders, a passing CSX train spotted the sinking car just off Ohio Street near Pigeon Creek.
By the time crews got to the scene, the car had disappeared under the water. However, one person was able to make it to shore on their own.
A second person was clinging to a tree branch in the water and was rescued by the fire department.
Both are expected to be okay.
At this time, it is not clear what led to the car being driven into the river.