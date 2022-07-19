Car repossessions are surging

It’s been a tough couple of years for car buyers in the Tri-State with supply shortages and empty lots. But now, there’s a new issue at hand.
Car repossessions are keeping repo companies very busy. It’s a trend in the Tri-State and all across the country at levels never before seen.
Like a lot of manufacturers during the pandemic, auto-makers were met with supply shortages, causing them to struggle meeting demand.
Therefore, car prices jumped sharply. So, people looking to buy had to borrow more and more.
Now, with inflation as high as it is, borrowers are falling behind on their payments.
“Last year, I think my total was 176 total repos, and I’m already at a little over 250 already for this year and we’re just halfway in,” says Don Adams at Don Adams Towing and Recovery.
Repossessions for subprime borrowers, or those with poor credit history, are up 11% since 2020.
But, even repossessions for loan borrowers with excellent credit have doubled over the past two years.
“It’s not always people with bad credit. It’s people with really good credit that are buying really expensive cars,” Adams says.
Experts also blame “temporary pockets of income” during the pandemic, like stimulus checks and unemployment aid, for giving consumers the confidence to pay for pricier cars that they can no longer afford.
“I think with the economy the way that it is right now, it looks like every week people are struggling a little harder and a little harder and the amount of repossessions keep coming up and up and up,” Adams tells 44News.
Experts do say that they believe demand is cooling down, so prices for certain things like cars will soon drop.
“I’ve never seen [this] and I’ve done this for a little over 20 years. Back when COVID hit, there weren’t repossessions at all. But, within the last 3 to 4 months, it’s just really picked up. It’s just spiraling out of control, really,” Adams says.