Car rescued from flash flooding by Utica Firefighters

There have been threats of severe weather all morning and throughout the day. That weather has caused many reports of flash flooding in Daviess County, so intense that Utica Firefighters rescued a car that was stuck in standing water.
The water was moving so swiftly that it carried the car off the roadway and into a ditch.
The fire department had two ways into that area, and sent vehicles to both sides of the flash flooding. The trucks were able to go in, without having to go through a lot of standing water.
Crews were able to get the man out of his vehicle swiftly and without harm.
We spoke with Utica Fire Chief, Ryan Trunnell, on advice people should have when flash floods happen, “Obviously you need to reduce your speed, we don’t need to be flying through any kind of standing water. Just to prevent hydroplaning, you want to go as slow as possible. If you can, kinda get to the center of the road that way you can kinda see where the edges are.”
There has been much puddling on the side of roads, some even piling over onto where cars are driving, making conditions dangerous.
Expect a wet commute through the day and night, and make sure to take your time as you may run into high water.