Car wash manager receives reward money, but not from Alabama governor

When Casey and Vicky White were on the run, the U.S Marshall's offered $10,000 for the capture of Casey, and $5,000 for Vicky. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey later added $5,000 for each reward.
Many on social media believe James Stinson, the Weinbach Car wash manager who spotted the two on surveillance video in Evansville, should receive the reward money.
Wednesday, Gov. Ivey announced she rewarded $5,000 to an anonymous tipster who helped put Casey White back behind bars.
But, Stinson was not left empty handed thanks to the family of Connie Ridgeway, the woman Casey White is accused of murdering in 2015.
The family initially started a fundraiser for the capture of Casey White, but later changed it to a GoFundMe for Stinson, which raised over $5,000.
The U.S Marshall's has yet to choose a recipient for their reward money.