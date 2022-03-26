‘Cars and Coffee’ is Back in Dawson Springs

Cars of all makes and models lined the streets of downtown Dawson Springs on Saturday.
People from all over fueled their love for cars and filled up their cups with coffee.
Some call it “car culture.”
“That’s all it is. We just were raised up around cars. We enjoy being around them and that’s what it’s all about,” says organizer David Thorp.
The event takes place on the last Saturday of each month, from March to October. In July, they hold a BBQ Show on the 23rd.
Anywhere between 100-150 vehicles take part in the event. Saturday, organizers say there were about 80.
This Saturday’s “Cars and Coffee” get-together is extra special for Dawson Springs. It’s the first event back since the tornado over 3 months ago.
Thorp tells 44News, “It’s a way to bring a little happiness back to town. A little bit of normalcy.”
It’s a temporary, much-needed distraction for the people of Dawson Springs who are still picking up the pieces. It’s also an opportunity for new friends to help refuel the place locals know and love.
“It brings people to the community, brings awareness to the community, allows our businesses to thrive. We encourage everybody to go to our local restaurants or our local gas stations,” Thorp says.
For those in attendance who grew up with a real feel for wheels, it’s events like these that ensure the lifestyle spans generations.
“We want everybody to get out and enjoy the culture, you know? That’s what it’s all about. Because if you don’t keep it going, it’s going to disappear,” Thorp says.
More information on events like this can be found on the Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee Facebook page.