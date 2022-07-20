Cars heat up quickly in soaring temperatures

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Warrick,
south central Gibson and northeastern Vanderburgh Counties through
645 PM CDT...

At 622 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Haubstadt, or 7 miles southeast of Fort Branch, moving east at 20
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Boonville and Chandler.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 12 and 22.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 24 and 35.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cars heat up quickly in soaring temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0
Cars heat up quickly in soaring temperatures
Claire Dugan

Soaring temperatures can turn dangerous in a matter of minutes, especially for children.

Within minutes, temperatures sizzle inside a car, so experts are reminding parents and guardians just how deadly this heat can be.

Data shows that 11 children in the US have died in hot cars so far this year. Some were left in cars by caregivers, and others simply got in a car on their own.

Just last year, 23 children were killed inside a hot car. In 2018, America saw the most fatalities with 54.

Children’s bodies heat up much faster than adults' bodies do. Researchers say even on an 86 degree day, it would only take about 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach a dangerous 105 degrees.

Experts also say the younger the child is, the more susceptible they are to heat-related injuries.

While 56% of hot car fatalities are from unknowingly leaving kids in hot cars. However, 26% of them are from children gaining access to a vehicle on their own.

So, parents and caregivers are reminded to keep cars locked, keys out of reach of children, and check cars in the area immediately if your child is ever unaccounted for.

Recommended for you