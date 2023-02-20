Case involving arrested Owensboro firefighter heads to grand jury

A suspended Owensboro fire fighter was in court Monday in a case that involves child pornography possession.
Clifford Brandon, who was arrested earlier this month after a search warrant was served at his home and Owensboro Fire Station 2, was in Daviess County District Court for a preliminary hearing. He remains suspended without pay from the Owensboro Fire Department.
Brandon faces 20 different counts of possession. His case was sent to a Daviess County Grand Jury for potential indictments. Despite his request to lower his bond, the judge kept Brandon on a $10,000 cash bond.
