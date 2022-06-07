Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Green River District

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise for potions of the Tri-State.
Green River District Health Department announced Tuesday that 207 new confirmed cases were reported last week. This includes 86 in Daviess County, 54 in Henderson County, and 24 in Ohio County, amongst others.
This would be ten more new cases then what was reported for the previous week, when 197 cases were reported for the seven-county region.
The average number of new cases for Green River District is at 30 a day.
Green River encourages residents to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine if they have been exposed to COVID-19, and if people with symptoms, positive test or exposure to someone with COVID should wear a mask.