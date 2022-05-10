Casey White has initial hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court

Casey White had an initial hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court Tuesday morning.
The man arrested following a nationwide manhunt has waived his extradition hearing rights and will head back to Alabama to face charges.
White faced the judge via video from the Vanderburgh County Jail during Tuesday's hearing.
He was surrounded by six jail deputies during the hearing. He yawned toward the judge a couple of times and said he is waving his rights to stay in Indiana.
No timetable was set at the hearing for the return of White to Alabama.
White faces charges related to escaping from an Alabama correctional facility with former correctional officer Vicky White a couple of weeks back.
The manhunt ended in Evansville after Casey White was spotted at a carwash off Weinbach Avenue. Later in the day, the two were spotted along U.S. 41, which lead to a pursuit and crash. According to Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding, Vicky White shot herself before the crash.
Vicky White was pronounced dead Monday night.