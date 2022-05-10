 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Casey White has initial hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court

Casey White, Vanderburgh County Jail

Casey Cole White, 38, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Casey White had an initial hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court Tuesday morning.

The man arrested following a nationwide manhunt has waived his extradition hearing rights and will head back to Alabama to face charges.

White faced the judge via video from the Vanderburgh County Jail during Tuesday's hearing.

He was surrounded by six jail deputies during the hearing. He yawned toward the judge a couple of times and said he is waving his rights to stay in Indiana.

No timetable was set at the hearing for the return of White to Alabama.

White faces charges related to escaping from an Alabama correctional facility with former correctional officer Vicky White a couple of weeks back.

The manhunt ended in Evansville after Casey White was spotted at a carwash off Weinbach Avenue. Later in the day, the two were spotted along U.S. 41, which lead to a pursuit and crash. According to Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding, Vicky White shot herself before the crash.

Vicky White was pronounced dead Monday night.