Casey White indicted on federal firearm charges in Evansville

An escaped convict found in Evansville faces new federal charges related to his run from the law.
A federal grand jury in Evansville indicted Casey White of two charges related to possession of a firearm while himself and correctional officer Vicky White were hiding out in Evansville after his escape from a correctional facility in Alabama.
According to the indictment, White possessed five firearms in Evansville, including four handguns and a AR15 rifle.
On May 9th, after security cam caught the two at the Weinbach Car Wash, they were spotted along U.S. 41, which led to a police pursuit that ended near State Road 57. Vicky White died following a rollover crash at the end of the chase.
Casey White faces felony murder charges related to Vicky's death, as well as other charges based on his escape. He is currently at a prison in Alabama. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said that White will make his initial appearance in the Southern District of Indiana at a later date.
If convicted, White could face up to ten years in federal prison for the two counts he potentially faces.