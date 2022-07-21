 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Casey White indicted on federal firearm charges in Evansville

Casey White

Casey White's mugshot from the Vanderburgh County Jail

An escaped convict found in Evansville faces new federal charges related to his run from the law.

A federal grand jury in Evansville indicted Casey White of two charges related to possession of a firearm while himself and correctional officer Vicky White were hiding out in Evansville after his escape from a correctional facility in Alabama.

According to the indictment, White possessed five firearms in Evansville, including four handguns and a AR15 rifle.

On May 9th, after security cam caught the two at the Weinbach Car Wash, they were spotted along U.S. 41, which led to a police pursuit that ended near State Road 57.  Vicky White died following a rollover crash at the end of the chase.

Casey White faces felony murder charges related to Vicky's death, as well as other charges based on his escape.  He is currently at a prison in Alabama.  U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said that White will make his initial appearance in the Southern District of Indiana at a later date.

If convicted, White could face up to ten years in federal prison for the two counts he potentially faces.

