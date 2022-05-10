 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Casey White released from Vanderburgh County Jail and extradited back to Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Casey White, Vanderburgh County Jail

Casey Cole White, 38, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Casey White arrived back in Lauderdale County, Alabama shortly after 10 p.m. CST Tuesday after he was released from the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Several officers escorted the escaped inmate into the Lauderdale County Courthouse for his arraignment.

This comes a few days after police closed in on the fugitive couple in Evansville.

On Tuesday, he waived his extradition hearing rights at his earlier initial hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court to face charges in Alabama.

We’ve learned that he was already serving a 75 year prison sentence and faces the death penalty in a murder trial, all before the escape took place.

