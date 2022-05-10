Casey White released from Vanderburgh County Jail and extradited back to Alabama

Casey White arrived back in Lauderdale County, Alabama shortly after 10 p.m. CST Tuesday after he was released from the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Several officers escorted the escaped inmate into the Lauderdale County Courthouse for his arraignment.
This comes a few days after police closed in on the fugitive couple in Evansville.
On Tuesday, he waived his extradition hearing rights at his earlier initial hearing in Vanderburgh Superior Court to face charges in Alabama.
We’ve learned that he was already serving a 75 year prison sentence and faces the death penalty in a murder trial, all before the escape took place.