Alabama fugitive Casey White booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail

Alabama fugitive Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail following a pursuit and crash that happened in Evansville on Monday afternoon.

According to the jail's records, White was booked into the jail at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday morning. He's being held on no bond on "other agency charges."

White, an inmate of the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and former corrections officer Vicky White, were seen leaving the Center on April 29 when Vicky told coworkers she was transporting Casey to the courthouse alone. After several hours passed by, they were both reported missing.

On Monday, 44News was contacted by the operators of Weinbach Car Wash in Evansville. They said their security camera had spotted Casey White with a truck a few days ago.

As our crews were on the scene, U.S. Marshals arrived at the location and later determined it was Casey White.

Later Monday afternoon, a Cadillac was spotted speeding down US Highway 41, which led to a pursuit and crash that took place near Highway 57 and Burch Road.

According to Sheriff's Office, Vicky White shot herself before crashing the car. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Casey White was taken into custody at the scene.

His initial hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference surrounding the incident at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.