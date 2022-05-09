Casey White, Vicky White captured in Evansville after pursuit and crash: Sheriff's Office

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White have been captured in Evansville.
The two were captured on Monday after a pursuit and crash in that happened on Highway 41, according to the sheriff's office.
The crash happened near the area of Highway 57 and Burch Road just off of Highway 41 after a deputy with the sheriff's office tried to pull over a Cadillac that was speeding down the highway.
After the crash, the sheriff's office said they learned that Vicky White was driving the vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, Vicky shot herself before crashing the car.
We're told that Casey White was also taken into custody after the crash. Authorities have not told us if he's injured or not.
We've been following the story throughout the day Monday, since we first broke the news that a man believed to be Casey White had been spotted at a local carwash.
