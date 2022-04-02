Castle Band Time-Travels to 1920s with Knight of Jazz Fundraiser

The Castle Band program is time-traveling to the 1920's Saturday night with their Knight of Jazz Fundraiser.
It was a fundraising event, and auction, raising money for the band, with tickets at $40 a pop.
The idea is to bring people in the Newburgh community together and offer a night filled with entertainment. There was even a costume contest.
"Our kids work so hard the entire year and it's just really fun to see this going on," said Mark Eifler, director of Jazz Studies at Castle High School. "Especially since what we've been through recently with not being able to do things like this. So, to have everybody here and to have the support, it's really special."
Five jazz ensembles, including two from the middle schools, performed at the event, which kicked off at 5 p.m.