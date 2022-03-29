Castle Bands "Knight of Jazz" Fundraising Event Happening Saturday

Jazz fans will have the chance to enjoy a night of music, food, and more in Warrick County this weekend.
The Castle High School Band Program's "Knight of Jazz" fundraising event is set to take place on Saturday, April 2, at the Friedman Park Event Center in Newburgh, Indiana.
"We have five jazz ensembles including two from the middle schools that will be performing that evening," Castle High School Director of Jazz Studies Mark Eifler told 44News. "It's at Friedman Park and it is this Saturday. The idea is to kind of bring our people and bring the community together, and offer them this evening of entertainment."
In addition to live entertainment, the event will also include silent and live auctions, catering from Prime Time Pub and Grill, and prizes for the best "roaring 20s" costumes.
Single tickets for the Knight of Jazz event are still available for $40 each, but Eifler said the number of available tickets is limited. You can click here to purchase your ticket.
If you can't make it to the event in-person on Saturday, you can still participate in the silent auction portion of the event online by clicking here. The auction will be open until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and items can be picked up at the Knight of Jazz event, or on Tuesday at Castle High School Band hallway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.