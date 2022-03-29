 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Castle Bands "Knight of Jazz" Fundraising Event Happening Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Castle Bands Knight of Jazz

(Castle Bands Knight of Jazz)

Jazz fans will have the chance to enjoy a night of music, food, and more in Warrick County this weekend.

The Castle High School Band Program's "Knight of Jazz" fundraising event is set to take place on Saturday, April 2, at the Friedman Park Event Center in Newburgh, Indiana.

"We have five jazz ensembles including two from the middle schools that will be performing that evening," Castle High School Director of Jazz Studies Mark Eifler told 44News. "It's at Friedman Park and it is this Saturday. The idea is to kind of bring our people and bring the community together, and offer them this evening of entertainment."

In addition to live entertainment, the event will also include silent and live auctions, catering from Prime Time Pub and Grill, and prizes for the best "roaring 20s" costumes.

Single tickets for the Knight of Jazz event are still available for $40 each, but Eifler said the number of available tickets is limited. You can click here to purchase your ticket.

If you can't make it to the event in-person on Saturday, you can still participate in the silent auction portion of the event online by clicking here. The auction will be open until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and items can be picked up at the Knight of Jazz event, or on Tuesday at Castle High School Band hallway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Castle Bands Knight of Jazz event flyer