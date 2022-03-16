Castle High School Canceling Classes and Activities for Funeral of Former Teacher

Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana, says it's canceling classes on Friday, March 18.
Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Todd Lambert said that classes would be canceled on that day so students and staff members could attend the funeral of teacher Fred Bracher, who recently passed away.
"We anticipate that a large number of both students and adults will be in attendance to pay their respects to the Bracher family, creating an unforeseen situation that makes it difficult to cover classes and to provide an optimum learning environment on that day," Supt. Lambert said. "While we always want our students in school, we recognize that this is a unique situation."
While classes at the school won't be in session, Supt. Lambert said that the WCSC Crisis Team will be at the high school from 7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. on Friday to provide support for any students or families who may need it.
According to Supt. Lambert, students and staff won't have to make up the missed day before the end of the school year.
Classes will resume on their normal schedule on Monday, March 28.