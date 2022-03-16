 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Castle High School Canceling Classes and Activities for Funeral of Former Teacher

  • Updated
  • 0
Fred Bracher Castle High School

(Castle Volleyball photo)

Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana, says it's canceling classes on Friday, March 18.

Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Todd Lambert said that classes would be canceled on that day so students and staff members could attend the funeral of teacher Fred Bracher, who recently passed away.

"We anticipate that a large number of both students and adults will be in attendance to pay their respects to the Bracher family, creating an unforeseen situation that makes it difficult to cover classes and to provide an optimum learning environment on that day," Supt. Lambert said. "While we always want our students in school, we recognize that this is a unique situation."

Castle High School Mourning Loss of Teacher Fred Bracher

While classes at the school won't be in session, Supt. Lambert said that the WCSC Crisis Team will be at the high school from 7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. on Friday to provide support for any students or families who may need it.

According to Supt. Lambert, students and staff won't have to make up the missed day before the end of the school year.

Classes will resume on their normal schedule on Monday, March 28.

