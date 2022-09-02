Castle High School cancels Friday classes after gun search

Friday classes are canceled at Castle High School in Warrick County.
A letter was sent out to parents from the principal saying a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times this week, and the weapon may still be in the school.
The letter goes on to say Warrick County Sheriff's Deputies and school administrators searched the school throughout Thursday evening.
As of Friday afternoon, no gun has been located, but authorities are continuing to search.
School officials say the cancelation was made out of an abundance of caution. Officials with the sheriff's office tell us no direct threat was ever made against the school.
Football, as well as other extra-curricular activities, will go ahead as planned.
Warrick County School Corporation will continue to update families as more information becomes available.