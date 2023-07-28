Castle High School marching band forced indoors by Friday's heat

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — Castle High School’s marching band was all set to practice their routine in the school's parking lot on Friday evening, but at the last minute, band director Ethan Wilkinson made the decision to bring all the students back into the air conditioning.
With temperatures in the 90s and certain areas feeling in the 100s, Wilkinson was already planning to give students frequent, short breaks as well as longer ones, but spending just a few minutes under the sun was enough to change his mind.
Prior days where the band did spend time rehearsing outside, Wilkinson said he watched his students closely. ”We take breaks quite often," he told 44News. "We monitor the heat. All the students have gallon or half-gallon water coolers that they have with them at all times.”
While Friday’s heat was enough to keep the marching band indoors, Saturday at 7:30pm, the band will take to the Castle High School practice lot and perform part of their routine.
In addition to the performance at 7:30, food trucks will open starting at 6pm.