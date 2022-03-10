Castle High School Mourning Loss of Teacher Fred Bracher

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
MARCH 18...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 18.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, March 09 the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Isolated higher amounts possible, especially over west
Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Carbondale
and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will range between 8
pm CST Friday night through 4 am CST Saturday morning. With
cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be
possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will be in
the teens during the overnight hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Castle High School Mourning Loss of Teacher Fred Bracher

  • Updated
  • 0
Fred Bracher Castle High School

(Castle Volleyball photo)

The Castle High School community is mourning the passing of one of its teachers.

According to officials at the high school, English Teacher Fred Bracher passed away at his home on Thursday morning.

"Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," CHS Principal Jim Hood said in a statement on Thursday.  "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire school, especially our students."

Principal Hood's statement says that the Warrick County School Corp. district's Crisis Response Team will be available to support students, parents, and school personnel through the loss.

Castle's own counselors, social workers, and psychologists will also be working with the team to provide support.