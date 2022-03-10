Castle High School Mourning Loss of Teacher Fred Bracher

The Castle High School community is mourning the passing of one of its teachers.
According to officials at the high school, English Teacher Fred Bracher passed away at his home on Thursday morning.
"Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," CHS Principal Jim Hood said in a statement on Thursday. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire school, especially our students."
Principal Hood's statement says that the Warrick County School Corp. district's Crisis Response Team will be available to support students, parents, and school personnel through the loss.
Castle's own counselors, social workers, and psychologists will also be working with the team to provide support.