Cat adoption fees waived at Daviess County Animal Care Shelter

If you're looking to adopt a new furry friend, now is your chance!
The Daviess County Animal Care and Control says they will be waiving adoption fees for young adult and adult cats.
This will run through Saturday, September 17th.
Officials say no adoption application is required.
All cats are indoor only. Officials say the limit is 2 per household. All cats have been spayed, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.
Officials say if you're interested to bring a carrier.
Adoption hours are as follows:
Mon,Tues,Wed and Fri 9-4:30 (Closed 12-1)
Thursday 12-4:30
Saturday 9-3 (Closed 1130-12)
For questions or concerns call (270)-685-8275.