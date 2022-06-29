 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert extends the ongoing active alert through midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Cause of death released for Warrick County fugitive at center of manhunt

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael White, Warrick County Sheriff's Office

Michael White (Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

A Warrick County man at the center of a manhunt last week died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Warrick County Coroner's Office says 64-year-old Michael White  of Chandler died from the gunshot following exchange of gunfire with law enforcement on a property in Lynnville, Indiana on June 23.

The gunfight followed a two-day manhunt after Warrick County Sheriff Deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants for dealing meth.  Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder said White fired at deputies during a pursuit, which then led to the northern part of the county.

White was located near Lynnville, which led to the gunfight on a property near a barn.  According to the press release, he suffered three non-life threatening gunshot wounds from law enforcement before suffering "one fatal, immediate contact intraoral gunshot wound."

Final toxicology results are still pending.

