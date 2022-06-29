Cause of death released for Warrick County fugitive at center of manhunt

A Warrick County man at the center of a manhunt last week died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Warrick County Coroner's Office says 64-year-old Michael White of Chandler died from the gunshot following exchange of gunfire with law enforcement on a property in Lynnville, Indiana on June 23.

The gunfight followed a two-day manhunt after Warrick County Sheriff Deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants for dealing meth. Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder said White fired at deputies during a pursuit, which then led to the northern part of the county.

White was located near Lynnville, which led to the gunfight on a property near a barn. According to the press release, he suffered three non-life threatening gunshot wounds from law enforcement before suffering "one fatal, immediate contact intraoral gunshot wound."

Final toxicology results are still pending.