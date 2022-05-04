Caze Elementary hosts 'Walk or Bike to School' day

Caze Elementary celebrated it's tenth annual walk and bike to school Wednesday.
Caze is just one school of many that holds similar events around the country.
"Its part of a national program and event, walk to school day takes place every May," said First Grade Teacher, Jeremy Bunte. "Its just fun for the kids to walk to school and Caze Elementary is in a really walk-able neighborhood and so its great for students to walk to school with their teachers."
The Evansville Trail Coalition supplied healthy snacks to students after the walk concluded.