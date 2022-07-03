 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms
will provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

CDC investigating Listeria outbreak linked to Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream

Listeria outbreak mgn

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream, the agency said Saturday.

The ice cream is only sold in Florida. The manufacturer is voluntarily contacting retailers to recommend against selling its ice cream products until further notice. The CDC says consumers who have the ice cream at home should throw it away and clean areas, containers and utensils that may have touched the product.

Interviews with 17 infected people found 14 had reported eating ice cream and six remembered eating Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream or eating ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by Big Olaf Creamery.

So far, 23 people have been infected across ten states, "nearly all" lived in or traveled to Florida in the month preceding infection," the agency said in an earlier press release. Twelve of the infected lived in Florida.

One death has been reported in Illinois from the infection strain, and 22 people were hospitalized. Five people infected were infected during pregnancy, and one fetal loss has been reported. Pregnant people are at higher risk for severe infection with Listeria.

